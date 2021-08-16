To recognize and celebrate Indigenous-owned businesses, Facebook is launching the #WeThrive: Indigenous Business Buying Guide.
Until August 30th, Canadians will see ads on Facebook and Instagram featuring products from Indigenous-owned businesses across Canada.
Once you see an ad in your feed, you can click it to access the ‘Shoppable Buying Guide’ to view products from featured Indigenous businesses from their Shopify store.
We Thrive is a collaborative initiative from the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Businesses, as well as Pow Wow Pitch, EntrepreNorth, Raven Ingenious Capital Partners, Facebook and Shopify.
Through Reconcile This – Indigenous Voices Online says it provides hundreds of Indigenous creators with resources to help celebrate their stories, history and culture online.
