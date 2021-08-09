PREVIOUS
News

Fossil teases Gen 6 smartwatch ‘coming soon’

It's unclear what "way faster and 'most advanced' actually means

Aug 9, 2021

9:04 PM EDT

0 comments

Likely in an effort to take some attention from Samsung’s upcoming ‘Unpacked’ event, Fossil is teasing its Gen 6 smartwatch in a new email from the watchmaker.

The teaser states that the wearable is “way more,” “way faster” and is the company’s “most advanced smartwatch,” which might mean there are some notable upgrades.

Fossil hasn’t revealed much about the device beyond that it’s “coming soon,” but previously spoke to CNET about its plans to launch a “premium” smartwatch.

With “way faster” and “most advanced” in mind, it’s likely the smartwatch will sport a new, more powerful chipset like Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 4100.

Given Samsung’s rumoured Galaxy Watch 4 series on the way, it’s possible Fossil aims for its smartwatch aims to compete with the new Watch 4 series.

Via: Android Central 

Related Articles

News

Aug 19, 2020

6:48 PM EDT

Fossil brings sleep tracking and more to its smart watches

Reviews

Jul 29, 2021

8:02 AM EDT

Huawei Band 6 Review: An attractive-looking fitness tracker with excellent battery life

Deals

Jul 22, 2021

1:28 PM EDT

Here are Best Buy’s top deals for the week

News

Jun 25, 2021

4:45 PM EDT

Official-looking Galaxy Watch 4 leaked renders reveal a lot about the smartwatch

Comments