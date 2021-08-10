PREVIOUS|
News

New Google Pixel wallpapers mark International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples

These are a part of the Pixel's Curated Culture wallpaper collection

Aug 10, 2021

7:02 AM EDT

0 comments

To commemorate International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, Google has released three new interesting Pixel wallpapers by artist Ryhia Dank, a Gudanji and Wakaja woman from Garranjini in the Northern Territory, Australia.

The Pixel’s Curated Culture wallpaper collection celebrates many cultural occasions throughout the year, including Pride Month, AAPI Heritage Month, International Friendship Day, Black History Month and more.

This collection features beautiful graphics that depict Ryhia’s narrative and the Australian nature.

Check out the wallpapers below:

Users can download the new wallpapers from the Wallpaper & Style app on the Pixel 3 and later devices.

Google also sat down with Dank to learn about how her country and her ancestors inspire her work.

To check out more of Dank’s work, click here.

Image credit: Google

Source: Google

Related Articles

Resources

Aug 1, 2021

1:33 PM EDT

How to use Google’s Clock app to turn off always on display at night

Features

Aug 8, 2021

4:04 PM EDT

The Pixel 3 was the last Google phone I actually enjoyed holding

Resources

Aug 8, 2021

11:04 AM EDT

What do you want to see in Google’s rumoured foldable?

News

Jul 9, 2021

4:07 PM EDT

Pixel 5A 5G might release soon, suggests FCC listing

Comments