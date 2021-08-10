New Google Pixel wallpapers mark International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples

To commemorate International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, Google has released three new interesting Pixel wallpapers by artist Ryhia Dank, a Gudanji and Wakaja woman from Garranjini in the Northern Territory, Australia.
The Pixel’s Curated Culture wallpaper collection celebrates many cultural occasions throughout the year, including Pride Month, AAPI Heritage Month, International Friendship Day, Black History Month and more.
This collection features beautiful graphics that depict Ryhia’s narrative and the Australian nature.
Check out the wallpapers below:
Users can download the new wallpapers from the Wallpaper & Style app on the Pixel 3 and later devices.
Google also sat down with Dank to learn about how her country and her ancestors inspire her work.
To check out more of Dank’s work, click here.
Image credit: Google
Source: Google
Comments