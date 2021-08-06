Canada, B.C. governments announce $17.3 million in funding for four internet projects

The Canadian and B.C. governments announced over $17.3 million in funding for four projects to bring high-speed internet to over 2,000 households in Cariboo regional district and in the Indigenous communities of the Thompson-Nicola regional district in rural B.C.
“Here in British Columbia, we are making record investments in connectivity infrastructure and seeing steady progress towards a future where people in rural and Indigenous communities will have the Internet access they need to share in the benefits of digital technology,” said B.C.’s Minister of Citizens’ Services, Lisa Beare, in a release.
The funding will come as part of the government’s Universal Broadband Fund’s (UBF) Rapid Response Stream and the Connecting British Columbia program.
The government launched the UBF in November 2020 and now totals $2.75 billion. Projects funded under the UBF and other programs like Connecting British Columbia aim to help connect 98 percent of Canadians to high-speed internet by 2026. Further, the government has set a target of 100 percent national connectivity by 2030.
Source: ISED
