Several Canadian retailers have notable PS5 titles on sale

The PlayStation 5 HD Camera camera is on sale too

Aug 6, 2021

3:29 PM EDT

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morale Miles and Peter

Several noteworthy PlayStation 5 titles are currently on sale at several retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, EB Games and The Source.

Check out some of the deals below:

It’s worth noting that the sale expiration date for all retailers varies, so check the sale end date if you don’t plan to purchase any title today.

Additionally, the PlayStation 5 HD Camera camera is available too. It is currently discounted down to $49.99 from the regular $79.99 price tag. Pick it up from Amazon, Walmart, EB Games, The Source or Best Buy.

Via: Red Flag Deals (chemicalxv)

