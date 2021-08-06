Several Canadian retailers have notable PS5 titles on sale

Several noteworthy PlayStation 5 titles are currently on sale at several retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, EB Games and The Source.
Check out some of the deals below:
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure — Available at Amazon, Walmart, EB Games, The Source and Best Buy for $49.99
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition — Available for $64.99 at Walmart, EB Games, The Source, Amazon and Best Buy
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Launch Edition — Available for $49.99 at Walmart, Amazon, EB Games, The Source and Best Buy
- Demon’s Souls — Available for $64.99 at Walmart, Amazon, EB Games and Best Buy
- MLB The Show 21 — Available for $64.99 at Walmart, EB Games, The Source and Best Buy
- Returnal — Available for $64.99 at Walmart, Amazon, EB Games, The Source and Best Buy
- The Nioh Collection — Available for $64.99 at Walmart, Amazon, EB Games, The Source and Best Buy
- Destruction AllStars — Available for $19.99 at Walmart, Amazon, EB Games, The Source and Best Buy
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla — Available for $49.99 at Walmart, EB Games, The Source and Best Buy
It’s worth noting that the sale expiration date for all retailers varies, so check the sale end date if you don’t plan to purchase any title today.
Additionally, the PlayStation 5 HD Camera camera is available too. It is currently discounted down to $49.99 from the regular $79.99 price tag. Pick it up from Amazon, Walmart, EB Games, The Source or Best Buy.
