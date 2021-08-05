Pokémon Go is getting several Gen 8 Pocket Monsters later this month

Pokémon Go will soon get several of the most recent generation of Pocket Monsters.
Some of Sword and Shield’s Galar Pokémon will be added to the mobile game from August 20th to 31st for this year’s ‘Go Fest.’ Sheep Pokémon Wooloo as well as Galarian Darumaka, Trubbish, Falinks, Skwovet, Galarian Meowth, Galarian Ponyta, Galarian Slowpoke, Galarian Farfetch’d, Galarian Zigzagoon, Galarian Darumaka and Galarian Stunfisk are coming to the mobile title.
You’ll also be able to find Lapras, Unknown U and other Pokémon through Raids at the end of the month. Further, Wolf Legendary Pokémons Zacien and Zamazenta will be available through raids from August 20th to the 26th.
It’s worth noting that there are still dozens of Gen 8 Pokémon that are still not available in Pokémon Go.
Source: Niantic
