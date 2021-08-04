PREVIOUS
Sony’s ‘Midnight Black’ DualSense controller is on sale on Amazon

The controller is about $15 off

Aug 4, 2021

9:04 PM EDT

PS5 DualSense Midnight Black

Sony’s ‘Midnight Black’ Edition PlayStation 5 DualSense controller is on sale on Amazon Canada’s website. 

This isn’t a massive sale given that the well-received gamepad is available for $75.28 and typically costs $89.99 ($14.71 off)

However, if you were looking for a new controller for your PS5, this might be worth considering.

Based on the PlayStation 4’s Dualshock 4, the Dualsense features a similar, but more high-quality design, and unique adaptive triggers that offer haptic feedback to the player in some games.

Image credit: PlayStation

