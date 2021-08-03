Apple updates Intel-powered Mac Pro with new graphic card options

Apple has quietly revealed three new graphics card configurations for its Intel-powered Mac Pro.
The new modules include AMD’s Radeon Pro W6800X MPX Module ($5,750), the Radeon Pro W6800X Duo MPX Module ($6,500) and the Radeon Pro W6900X MPX Module ($7,000).
Apple says that these new graphics cards offer up to a 23 percent faster performance with DaVinci Resolve and 84 percent faster performance in Octane X. In general, the new cards are designed for GPU-heavy applications like Octane X, DaVinci Resolve, Cinema 4D and Final Cut Pro.
The modules are available to purchase now through Apple’s online store, allowing Mac Pro users also to upgrade their pricey desktops.
Apple’s Mac Pro was released back in 2019, but the company is rumoured to be working on a new version of the workstation desktop powered by the tech giant’s own silicon.
