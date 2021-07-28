The first three Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters are now available on mobile and PC

Square Enix has launched its Pixel Remasters of the first three Final Fantasy games on Android, iOS and Steam.
As the name suggests, these re-releases offer updated visuals of the original three 2D pixel-based NES role-playing games, rather than the sort of garish sprites found in the PC versions of Final Fantasy V and VI.
Notably, the Pixel Remaster sprite work was overseen by Kazuko Shibuya, the games’ original artist. Further, the Pixel Remasters will feature music re-arrangements from legendary Final Fantasy composer Nobuo Uematsu.
Square Enix is also promising new gameplay options like the ability to turn on auto-battle. It should be noted, however, that one of these “modernizations” comes in the form of small, basic font that’s proven quite controversial so far.
They’re also a bit on the pricier side; the Pixel Remasters of Final Fantasy and Final Fantasy II cost $15.99 CAD each, while Final Fantasy III will set you back $23.99. However, there is a bundle that includes all three games, plus the upcoming Pixel Remasters of Final Fantasy IV, Final Fantasy V and Final Fantasy VI, for $99.78. The remasters of the three SNES Final Fantasy games are “coming soon,” according to Square Enix.
While that’s definitely expensive for decades-old games, they are undeniable classics, especially the SNES trio. It’s also important to note that the existing versions of the first six Final Fantasy games will be removed from the App Store, Play Store and Steam, making the Pixel Remasters the default way to play them on these platforms going forward.
Unfortunately, Square Enix has bafflingly decided to forgo a console release of the Pixel Remasters. However, the company did recently say that it would consider porting the remasters if there’s enough demand.
It’s a questionable comment from the company, given how many people have taken to social media to criticize the lack of a console release. Further, mobile and PC at least already had the aforementioned ports of these games, while there’s been no way to play any of them on PS4/PS5, Xbox One/Series X and S or Nintendo Switch.
Hopefully, Square Enix brings these games to consoles sooner rather than later.
Image credit: Square Enix
Comments