Nvidia adds 11 new games to GeForce Now game streaming service

Nvidia has just added 11 new titles to its GeForce Now cloud gaming service.
Out of all cloud-based game streaming services, Nvidia’s GeForce Now boasts the highest number of titles available at over 1,000 games.
For comparison, Amazon Luna (not available in Canada) has around 100 titles, Google Stadia offers approximately 180, Xbox Cloud Gaming with Game Pass supports about 270 titles, and PlayStation Now has “700+” games available to stream on its cloud service.
The new games added to Nvidia’s cloud game streaming service are as follows:
- Cris Tales (day-and-date release on Steam and on Epic Games Store, July 20)
- Death’s Door (day-and-date release on Steam, July 20)
- Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector (day-and-date release on Steam and Epic Games Store, July 22)
- Orcs Must Die! 3 (day-and-date release on Steam, July 23)
- Alan Wake’s American Nightmare (Epic Games Store)
- Arcana Heart 3 LOVEMAX SIXSTARS!!!!!! XTEND (Steam)
- Disgaea 2 PC (Steam)
- Edge of Eternity (Epic Games Store)
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Enhanced Plus Edition (Epic Games Store)
- Siege Survival: Gloria Victis (Epic Games Store)
- World of Warplanes (Steam)
Nvidia’s cloud gaming service offers two membership options. The first is the free route that will give you standard access to the platform with a one-hour gaming limit per session. Once the hour passes, you can queue again to get another hour of free gaming in, although you may have to wait a while.
Nvidia also offers a paid membership option that gives you priority access to gaming servers without any session length limit. This subscription will cost you $12.99/month or $129.99/year.
Learn more about Nvidia GeForce and its subscription options here.
Source: Nvidia
