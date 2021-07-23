Amazon Prime subscribers can get Battlefield 1 for free

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can get Battlefield 1 for free.
For a limited time only, get a code to redeem the game on Origin for free. This offer is only available for PC players, and you’ll have only until August 4th to claim the code and until August 20th to redeem it.
You’ll need to redeem your product code on Origin. If you do not already have it installed, download it.
Redeem your Product Code on Origin by following these steps:
1. Log in to the Origin store website using the EA account where you want to add the game.
2. Select Game Library.
3. Click add a game in the top-right corner. This will drop down an option to click Redeem Product Code. Once you’re at the page to enter your code, type in your game’s Product Code. Click next and the game will show up in your Game Library.
After August 2nd, you’ll also be able to claim Battlefield V.
