GM adds automatic lane changing to Super Cruise and more

Super Cruise is keeping its place at the forefront of the semi-self-driving car race

Jul 23, 2021

11:55 AM EDT

GM is inching its cars toward a self-driving future as it rolls out the next update to the Super Cruise technology.

This includes a new auto-lane-change manoeuvre and the ability to use base-level Super Cruise features while towing a trailer. This means that on compatible highways, people who are hauling trailers can now use Super Cruise to stay between the lines, but they can’t auto lane change.

Earlier this year, GM rolled out the ability for drivers to start an auto-lane-change by pushing on the turn signal stick behind the wheel. Now, enabled cars can choose to pass other cars on hands-free Super Cruise highways without any input from the driver. This is similar to how Tesla’s Autopilot acts.

If your car is set to be going 100 km/h on the highway and it pulls up behind another car going 85 km/h, it will now be smart enough to pull around that car if it’s safe to do so.

GM is loading this tech into six upcoming 2022 cars — the Cadillac Escalade, Cadillac CT4, Cadillac CT5, the Chevy Silverado, the GMC Hummer Pickup and the GMC Sierra, plus the 2021 Escalade will get these features via a software update.

This is GM’s biggest over-the-air update, so it’s exciting to see the company bring this to at least one of its cars, but it would have been nice to see GM roll it out to more of its cars too.

Source: SlashGear

