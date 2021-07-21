Apple working on refreshed iPad mini with A15 chip, USB-C: report

Rumours about Apple’s plan to refresh the iPad mini have swirled for some time. Now, 9to5Mac reports that “sources familiar with the matter” confirmed some of Apple’s plans.
According to 9to5, Apple’s upcoming iPad mini is codenamed ‘J310’ and runs on the company’s latest A15 processor. Moreover, the revamped iPad mini will reportedly sport a USB-C port and the magnetic Smart Connector featured on other iPad models.
If Apple does include the A15 chip in the upcoming iPad mini, that would be a significant power bump. First, that would mean the refreshed iPad mini would be on par with the next iPhone line — likely the iPhone 13 series. The current iPad mini sports an A12 chip, which launched in the iPhone XS in 2018.
Further, 9to5‘s sources indicated a more powerful A15X will arrive for other iPad models. Although it isn’t clear which models, my guess would be either an updated iPad Air that moves from the A14 to the alleged A15X, or maybe a refreshed iPad (the current model also runs on the A12).
Speaking of a refreshed iPad, 9to5 says Apple does have one in the works. Codenamed ‘J181,’ it may adopt a similar design to the iPad Air 3 from 2019. Disappointingly, 9to5 reports that the new entry-level iPad would sport an A13 chip instead of an A15 or A15X. Considering that this version of the iPad is Apple’s most affordable one, that’s not a complete surprise, but I’d like to see it arrive with something a little more powerful under the hood.
The iPad mini’s rumoured move to USB-C doesn’t surprise me. It’d make sense for Apple to have all its iPads using the same connector for accessories. Likewise, it’ll be nice to see the Smart Connector come to the iPad mini since that likely means Apple will roll out Smart Connector-compatible accessories for it.
These new iPad mini details compound earlier rumours, including a June Bloomberg report from the reliable Mark Gurman. That report detailed plans to slim the bezels on the iPad mini and remove the home button. Shortly after, leaker Jon Prosser from the FrontPageTech YouTube channel (and now website) shared renders of what the new iPad mini could look like.
If all these rumours are accurate, the iPad mini could be a very exciting launch from Apple later this year. I’ve had a soft spot for the iPad mini for a while, and the idea of a new model with a modern design and powerful processor has me very excited.
Source: 9to5Mac
