eBay Canada’s refurbished store offers massive discounts on ‘like-new’ products

In April, eBay Canada launched its ‘Certified Refurbished’ store that lets Canadians shop for renewed products from popular brands with all of the same guarantees, including a manufacturer-backed “like-new” product guarantee and a free two-year warranty.
eBay’s refurbished store opened after the online retailer collaborated with well-known brands like Bose, Breville, Dell, DeLonghi, HP, Lenovo, and others to provide a marketplace for the sale of like-new appliances and electronics.
Here are some of the notable products currently on eBay’s refurbished store:
Laptops and Notebooks
- Dell G5 15 Gaming (15.6-inch FHD, Intel i7-10750H, 32GB DDR4, 1TB PCIe SSD, RTX 2070): Refurbished for $1,854.99, new for $2,790 (save $935.01)
- Samsung XE500C21 ChromeBook Atom N570 1.66GHz 2GB 16GB Chrome OS 11.6-inch: Refurbished for $84.99, new for $339.99
- HP SMBO 11 ChromeBook Exynos 5 Dual 1.7GHz 2GB 16GB Chrome OS 11.6-inch: Refurbished for $84.99, new for $289.99
- Dell Latitude 7270 UltraBook 12.5″ (Intel i5-6300U, 256GB SSD, 8GB DDR4, Webcam): Refurbished for $349.99, new for $1,300
- Dell G7 Gaming 17.3-inch Display (Intel Core i7-10750H, 32GB DDR4,1TB SSD, RTX 2070): Refurbished for $1,974.99, new for $2,890
- Dell Latitude 2-In-1 5289(12.5-inch Touch, Intel Core i7-7600U, 256GB SSD, 16GB PC4): Refurbished for $609.99, new for $1,600
- Dell XPS 17 (17-inch FHD+, Intel Core i7-10750H, 512GB SSD, 16GB PC4, GTX1650 Ti 4GB): Refurbished for $1,789.99, new for $2,700
Find all refurbished laptops and notebooks on sale here.
Desktops and All-in-ones
- HP Elite UltraSlim PC (Intel Quad Core i5-4570, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, DVDRW, WiFi): Refurbished for $196.99, new for $650
- Lenovo ThinkCentre M73 Tiny Desktop (Intel G1820T 2.4GHz,128GB SSD,8GB RAM,WiFi): Refurbished for $145.99, new for $510
- HP UltraSlim PC (Intel i5, 1TB HDD, 16GB, DVDRW, WIFI) with 24-inch FHD LED Monitor): Refurbished for $403.99, new for $980
- Dell + Lenovo All In One Bundle(Intel G1820T 2.4GHz, 240GB SSD, 8GB RAM, 22-inch FHD): Refurbished for $260.99, new for $630
- Dell Optiplex 5055 SFF Desktop AMD Ryzen 3 2200G 16GB 256GB SSD Windows 10 Pro: Refurbished for $375.99, new for $699.99
- Dell + Lenovo All In One Pro Bundle (Intel G1820T, 240GB SSD,16GB RAM, Dual 22-inch): Refurbished for $403.99, new for $730
- HP Z210 Workstation SFF Intel i5-2400 8GB 128GB SSD Window 10 Pro with Webcam and 22-inch monitor: Refurbished for $309.99, new for $599.99
Find all desktops and all-in-ones here.
Speakers
- Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II: Refurbished for $119, new for $169
- Bose SoundLink Mini II Bluetooth Speaker: Refurbished for $149, new for $229
- Bose Portable Home Speaker: Refurbished for $319, new for $449
- Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Bluetooth Speaker: Refurbished for $269, new for $369
- Bose Bass Module 700: Refurbished for $809, new for $899
Find all refurbished speakers here.
Headphones
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: Refurbished for $299, new for $349
- Bose SoundSport Free Wireless Headphones: Refurbished for $119, new for $249
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones: Refurbished for $284, new for $399
- Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones: Refurbished for $104, new for $149
- Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II: Refurbished for $179, new for $269
- Bose Sport Earbuds: Refurbished for $169, new for $235
- Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: Refurbished for $349, new for $479
Find all headphones on sale here.
It’s worth noting that eBay is offering an additional 15 percent discount on laptops, desktops and all-in-ones. To access the extra discount, use code REFURBIT21 during checkout. Extra promo code discount is only applicable for orders placed before 11:59 pm ET on 24th July.
Source: eBay
Comments