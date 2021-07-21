PREVIOUS
eBay Canada’s refurbished store offers massive discounts on ‘like-new’ products

All products are inspected to ensure like-new quality and are sanitized before being packaged with brand new accessories and manuals

Jul 21, 2021

2:17 PM EDT

In April, eBay Canada launched its ‘Certified Refurbished’ store that lets Canadians shop for renewed products from popular brands with all of the same guarantees, including a manufacturer-backed “like-new” product guarantee and a free two-year warranty.

eBay’s refurbished store opened after the online retailer collaborated with well-known brands like Bose, Breville, Dell, DeLonghi, HP, Lenovo, and others to provide a marketplace for the sale of like-new appliances and electronics.

Here are some of the notable products currently on eBay’s refurbished store:

Laptops and Notebooks

Find all refurbished laptops and notebooks on sale here.

Desktops and All-in-ones

  1. HP Elite UltraSlim PC (Intel Quad Core i5-4570, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, DVDRW, WiFi): Refurbished for $196.99, new for $650
  2. Lenovo ThinkCentre M73 Tiny Desktop (Intel G1820T 2.4GHz,128GB SSD,8GB RAM,WiFi): Refurbished for $145.99, new for $510
  3. HP UltraSlim PC (Intel i5, 1TB HDD, 16GB, DVDRW, WIFI) with 24-inch FHD LED Monitor): Refurbished for $403.99, new for $980
  4. Dell + Lenovo All In One Bundle(Intel G1820T 2.4GHz, 240GB SSD, 8GB RAM, 22-inch FHD): Refurbished for $260.99, new for $630
  5. Dell Optiplex 5055 SFF Desktop AMD Ryzen 3 2200G 16GB 256GB SSD Windows 10 Pro: Refurbished for $375.99, new for $699.99
  6. Dell + Lenovo All In One Pro Bundle (Intel G1820T, 240GB SSD,16GB RAM, Dual 22-inch): Refurbished for $403.99, new for $730
  7. HP Z210 Workstation SFF Intel i5-2400 8GB 128GB SSD Window 10 Pro with Webcam and 22-inch monitor: Refurbished for $309.99, new for $599.99

Find all desktops and all-in-ones here.

Speakers

Find all refurbished speakers here.

Headphones

Find all headphones on sale here.

It’s worth noting that eBay is offering an additional 15 percent discount on laptops, desktops and all-in-ones. To access the extra discount, use code REFURBIT21 during checkout. Extra promo code discount is only applicable for orders placed before 11:59 pm ET on 24th July.

Source: eBay

