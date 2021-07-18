Feds launch consultation on modern copyright framework for AI and IoT

The federal government has launched a consultation on a modern copyright framework for artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT).
The government notes that it’s crucial to ensure that Canada’s copyright framework is able to respond effectively to new challenges.
“This consultation touches on a number of topics, including text and data mining, authorship and ownership of works created by AI, infringement and liability regarding AI, and repair and interoperability issues related to technological protection measures,” the government notes.
Further, the government has released a consultation paper that outlines the challenges to the copyright framework for each of these topics and presents questions to help design approaches to addressing them.
The government is seeking additional evidence from stakeholders concerning these challenges and welcomes all comments.
“The Copyright Act impacts many sectors of our economy,” said Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne in a news release.
“This consultation will allow us to hear the diverse perspectives of Canadians who want to make sure Canada’s copyright framework supports innovation, investment and competition as digital technologies continue to play a bigger role in generating growth and creating jobs.”
Participants have until September 17, 2021, to share their input.
Source: ISED
