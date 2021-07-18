Here are the Samsung 2021 August Unpacked leaks and more from this past week

Images, renders and videos of upcoming smartphones continuously leak. All of these leaks can be difficult to follow, so we’ve compiled a list of the past week’s hottest rumours.
From July 10th to July 16th, we saw a couple of leaks primarily related to Samsung’s upcoming August Unpacked event.
Below are all the major smartphones leaks from the past week:
Samsung
Evan Blass tweeted several renders this week, giving us our best look yet at the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 yet. Blass also shared pictures of the Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and the Galaxy Buds 2.
A new report indicates that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will offer a 200-megapixel main camera.
According to the rumour, camera-maker Olympus has partnered with Samsung to launch a 5-lens 200-megapixel primary shooter. Additionally, the report indicates that the smartphone will be compatible with the company’s S Pen-branded stylus.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 features a 6.7-inch 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED display. The phone will also reportedly sport a 3,204mAh battery, which will probably be marketed as a 3,300mAh battery.
Further, the device features a 1.9-inch cover screen and offers a Snapdragon 870 chip with 5G.
A new FCC filing for the S Pen Pro, a bigger version of the S Pen with Bluetooth connectivity that launched alongside the S21 Ultra, has hit the web.
The filing indicates that the S Pen Pro will work with the unannounced Fold Z 3, the S21 Ultra, the Note 20 lineup, some of Samsung’s tablets and more.
OnePlus
According to the leak, the phone will sport a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device will reportedly feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chip with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage. Other specs include a 4,500mAh battery and 65 wired Warp Charge.
