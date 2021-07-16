Apple’s online store has refurbished Mac, iPad and Apple TV in stock

Apple has restocked its refurbished product website with several Mac laptops and computers, iPads and three versions of the Apple TV.
Check out some of the products listed below:
Laptops and Computers
- Mac mini Apple M1 Chip with 8‑Core CPU and 8‑Core GPU: Refurbished for $759, new for $899
- Mac mini 3.6GHz quad-core Intel Core i3 – Space Grey: Refurbished for $849, new for $999
- 13.3-inch MacBook Air 1.1GHz dual-core Intel Core i3: Refurbished for $924, new for $1,229
- 13.3-inch MacBook Air Apple M1 Chip with 8‑Core CPU and 7‑Core GPU: Refurbished for $1,099, new for $1,299
- 13.3-inch MacBook Air Apple M1 Chip with 8‑Core CPU and 8‑Core GPU: Refurbished for $1,369, new for $1,649
- 21.5-inch iMac 3.6GHz quad-core Intel Core i3 with Retina 4K display: Refurbished for $1,379, new for $1,629
- 13.3-inch MacBook Pro Apple M1 Chip with 8‑Core CPU and 8‑Core GPU: Refurbished for $1,439, new for $1,699
Find all refurbished laptops and computers here.
iPads
- iPad Air Wi-Fi 64GB (2019): Refurbished for $549, new for $649
- iPad Air Wi-Fi+Cellular 64GB (2019): Refurbished for $689, new for $819
- 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 64GB (2018): Refurbished for $649, new for $919
- 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular 64GB (2018) Refurbished for $819, new for $1,119
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 64GB – Silver (3rd Generation 2018): Refurbished for $829, new for $1,169
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular 64GB – Silver (3rd Generation 2018): Refurbished for $999, new for $1,369
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 1TB – Silver (3rd Generation 2018): Refurbished for $1,379, new for $1,819
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular 1TB – Silver (3rd Generation 2018): Refurbished for $1,549, new for $2,019
Find all refurbished iPads here.
Apple TV
- Apple TV (4th generation) 32GB: Refurbished for $169, new for $199
- Apple TV 4K 32GB: Refurbished for $189, new for $229
- Apple TV 4K 64GB: Refurbished for $209, new for $249
Source: Apple
Comments