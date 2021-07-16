Xbox’s WB Games Publisher sale offers games up to 80 percent off

Xbox’s WB Games Publisher sale is offering some pretty great games at a discounted rate.
Titles like Middle-earth: Shadow of War, Hitman 2, Mortal Kombat 11 and more are on sale for the next six days.
Here are some of the games included in the sale:
- Mortal Kombat 11: now $27.99, was $69.99
- Injustice 2: now $23.09, was $69.99
- Hitman 2: now $15.99, was $79.99
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War: now $23.09, was $69.99
- Lego DC Super-Villains: now $17.49, was $69.99
- Batman: Arkham Knight: now $11.99, was $29.99
- Scribblenauts Showdown: now $9.99, was $49.99
To find more deals check out Xbox’s website, here.
