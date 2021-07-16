PREVIOUS|
Xbox’s WB Games Publisher sale offers games up to 80 percent off

Games like Middle-earth: Shadow of War, Hitman 2, Mortal Kombat 11 and more are on sale today

Jul 16, 2021

2:39 PM EDT

Hitman 2

Xbox’s WB Games Publisher sale is offering some pretty great games at a discounted rate.

Titles like Middle-earth: Shadow of War, Hitman 2, Mortal Kombat 11 and more are on sale for the next six days.

Here are some of the games included in the sale:

To find more deals check out Xbox’s website, here.

