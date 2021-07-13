Google rolls out its new Workspace plan for individuals in Canada

Google has launched its Workspace tier for individuals in five countries including Canada and is currently offering a 14-day trial.
The plan is also now available in the United States, Mexico, Japan and Brazil. The tech giant says the new subscription plan aims to help small businesses be more productive.
Subscribers will be given premium features for more productive Meet calls, such as the ability to record meetings, use noise cancellation, join meetings by phone and conduct group meetings longer than 60 minutes.
The plan also lets anyone with an email address schedule appointments with you in Google Calendar. Subscribers are also provided with live personalized customer support.
Google notes that users will soon be able to connect with customers and grow their business with customizable layouts in Gmail.
The tier is now available in Canada for $10.99 per month. After the promotional period ends in January 2022, users will be charged $12.99 per month.
Source: Google
