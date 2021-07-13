Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl brings characters like SpongeBob and Reptar into the ring

There’s Super Smash Bros, PlayStation All-Stars, Brawlhalla and now Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, a new fighting game featuring characters from SpongeBob Squarepants, Rugrats, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle, Hey Arnold and more.
The Super Smash Bros-like title is coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch in the fall. The game, revealed by IGN, is developed by Ludosity/Fair Play Labs and is published by GameMill Entertainment.
IGN doesn’t have the full list of characters, but here’s what has been announced so far.
- Michelangelo (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)
- Leonardo (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)
- Nigel Thornberry (The Wild Thornberrys)
- Powdered Toast Man (Ren & Stimpy)
- SpongeBob SquarePants (SpongeBob SquarePants)
- Sandy Cheeks (SpongeBob SquarePants)
- Patrick Star (SpongeBob SquarePants)
- Oblina (Aaahh!!! Real Monsters)
- Lucy Loud (The Loud House)
- Lincoln Loud (The Loud House)
- Helga (Hey Arnold!)
- Reptar (Rugrats)
- Zim (Invader Zim)
- Danny Phantom (Danny Phantom)
All-Star Brawl features 20 levels based on Nickelodeon shows like Jellyfish Fields from SpongeBob SquarePants and the Technodrone from TMNT. Additionally, the game offers single-player and multiplayer modes with local and online support for up to four players.
According to IGN, similar to other similar brawler titles, players will be able to unlock new moves for every fighter and additional bonus content in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl.
Image Credit: IGN
Source: IGN
