PREVIOUS|
News

Elon Musk is going to space, but not in a SpaceX rocket

Reports claim that the billionaire is going to fly Virgin Galactic

Jul 12, 2021

12:19 PM EDT

0 comments

Elon Musk is going to the edge of space in a Virgin Galactic rocket, new report claim. As one of the few people in the world who can actually afford a ticket aboard the rocket, this makes sense.

To get a seat on the fabled rocket that took British billionaire Richard Branson to space, you’ll need to cough up $250,000 USD (roughly $311,00 CAD) or more.

Space travel is making headlines this week since Branson went to space on Sunday, July 6th, making him the winner of the billionaire space tourism race. Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin will complete a similar flight with Bezos on board on July 20th.

It’s still unconfirmed if Musk will actually fly on Branson’s rocket to the upper atmosphere, but a tweet from Branson featuring the two billionaires together suggests that it could happen. Musk’s love of space and deep pockets also seem to suggest that he’s a prime candidate for this new type of billionaire past time.

Other people that could partake include one-percenters, lottery winners, trust-fund kids, drug lords, Canadian maple syrup heirs.

Source: CNET

Related Articles

Business

Jul 1, 2021

2:14 PM EDT

Musk wants to decrease the initial cost of Starlink internet service

News

Jun 29, 2021

3:35 PM EDT

Musk talks Starlink at MWC, forecasts total investment of up to $30 billion

News

Jul 2, 2021

12:22 PM EDT

Tesla delivers 201,250 cars in Q2 2021

Comments