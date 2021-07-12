Fido is offering the TCL 20 Pro 5G for $20/month

Fido is offering a decent deal on the 256GB TCL 20 Pro 5G with free delivery options and a 30-day return guarantee.
The device’s full price is $844, which regularly costs $35 per month for 24 months, but with Fido’s new sale, you get a $15.17 bill credit per month. This means you only pay $20/mo for the phone for a period of 24 months.
This offer can be availed online and in-store, though the latter will incur you an extra $45 setup service fee.
With the 20 Pro 5G, TCL is stepping up to compete with high-end phones at a mid-range price. Carrying over the NXTVISION display from last year’s model, this new device packs more power, higher build quality, and a camera that feels like a generational leap.
In terms of design, the 20 Pro 5G feels elegant to the touch. The aluminum frame is wedged between two glass panels, with a smooth matte finish on the back panel. And unlike many other high-end smartphones, the camera is flush with the phone’s body, creating a seamless look and feel.
When we reviewed the TCL 20 Pro 5G at MobileSyrup, the phone received an 8/10 rating. Read more about the device here. No specific sale start and end date are mentioned in the listing.
To purchase the TCL 20 Pro 5G from Fido, click here.
Source: Fido
