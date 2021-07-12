WhatsApp multi-device compatibility reportedly coming to desktop app soon

WhatsApp has been working on multi-device compatibility for a while and WABetaInfo has now detailed what it could look like on the desktop app.
With this new compatibility, WhatsApp users will be able to link up to four devices and one smartphone. Multi-device compatibility will allow you to use WhatsApp Web, WhatsApp desktop and the online portal without an active internet connection on your mobile phone.
WABetaInfo notes that when the beta program is out and users join it, they’ll see a new exclusive version.
The beta version will note that you can “make calls and send messages without connecting your phone. Use WhatsApp on up to four devices at the same time.”
WABetaInfo states that this version will be available soon.
Image credit: WABetaInfo
Source: WABetaInfo
