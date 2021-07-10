Huawei sale discounts FreeBuds earbuds, smartwatches and more

Huawei Canada has a new set of deals on its earbuds and smartwatches through Amazon. Huawei’s FreeBuds 4i, FreeBuds Pro, Watch GT Pro 2 and more are currently discounted.
You can check out all the deals below:
Earbuds
- Huawei FreeBuds Pro – $228 (was $268) | Colours: Silver, White
- Huawei FreeBuds 4i – $118 (was $138.99) | Colours: Black, White
- Huawei FreeBuds 3i – $98 (was $108) | Colours: Black, White
- Huawei FreeLace – $78 (was $98.99) | Colours: Black, Orange
Wearables
- Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro – $348 (was $398.99) | Colours: Black, Gray
- Huawei Watch GT 2 46mm – $198 (was $289.99)
- Huawei Watch GT 2 42mm – $168 (was $279.99)
- Huawei Watch GT 2e – $168 (was $219.99)
- Huawei Watch Fit – $128 (was $168.99) | Colours: Black, Pink
- Huawei Band 4 Pro – $58 (was $99.99) | Colours: Black, Red
- Huawei Band 4 – $45 (was $69.99) | Colours: Black, Red
Routers
- Huawei AX3 Wi-Fi 6 Router – $128 (was $159)
You can find all the deals on Huawei’s Amazon store page here.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Comments