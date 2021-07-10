PREVIOUS|
Deals

Huawei sale discounts FreeBuds earbuds, smartwatches and more

Huawei's Watch GT 2 Pro, GT 2 and GT 2e are all on sale

Jul 10, 2021

9:38 AM EDT

0 comments

Huawei Canada has a new set of deals on its earbuds and smartwatches through Amazon. Huawei’s FreeBuds 4i, FreeBuds Pro, Watch GT Pro 2 and more are currently discounted.

You can check out all the deals below:

Earbuds

Wearables

Routers

You can find all the deals on Huawei’s Amazon store page here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

Related Articles

Deals

Jul 8, 2021

9:02 PM EDT

These wireless Logitech 7.1 surround sound gaming headphones are on sale on Amazon

Deals

Jul 7, 2021

12:46 PM EDT

Alienware’s 27-inch 240Hz gaming monitor is $210 off at Best Buy

Business

Jun 26, 2021

3:07 PM EDT

Huawei device cyberattacks increased in Canada after CFO Meng Wanzhou’s arrest: report

Deals

Jul 9, 2021

3:18 PM EDT

Best Buy’s ‘Summersentials’ sale offers huge discounts on several electronics

Comments