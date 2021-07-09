Best Buy has slashed this 31.5-inch curved gaming monitor’s price to $499

Best Buy Canada currently has the Dell S3220DGF, a 31.5-inch curved gaming monitor on sale.
The 4ms response time and 165Hz refresh rate monitor is currently available for $499.99 instead of the regular 799.99 price tag.
The Dell monitor features a 2560 x 1440 QHD pixel resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio along with a 31.5-inch screen to fully immerse you into the title you’re playing.
Further, the curved gaming monitor supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro to give you a tear-free, low latency experience. The monitor has a 3000:1 contrast ratio, allowing you to see deeper and darker blacks and whiter whites.
The monitor has one security lock slot, two HDMI 2.0 ports, one Display Port 1.4, one audio line-out port, one USB 3.0 upstream port, two USB 3.0 ports and a headphone jack. In addition, you can tilt, swivel and adjust the monitor’s height according to your preference.
If you’re looking for a reliable 2K display for your gaming setup, Dell’s S3220DGF curved gaming monitor is a solid option.
Best Buy is offering free shipping on the monitor, making the deal even better, though it’s worth noting that the sale is expected to end on July 15th.
To learn more about the monitor or to purchase it from Best Buy, click here.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Image credit: Dell
Source: Best Buy
