Ryan Reynolds, The Rock and Gal Gadot-led ‘Red Notice’ hitting Netflix in November

Netflix has confirmed that Red Notice will begin streaming on November 12th.
With a reported budget of $200 million USD (about $250 million CAD), the action-comedy thriller is said to be the streamer’s most expensive film to date.
Written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, Red Notice stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Hobbs & Shaw), Vancouver’s own Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) as an Interpol agent, art thief and con artist who get caught up in a big heist.
A first look at Red Notice was revealed in January as part of a larger sizzle reel featuring dozens of Netflix’s new 2021 movies and shows. You can check that out below:
Image credit: Netflix (via Ryan Reynolds)
Comments