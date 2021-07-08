PREVIOUS|
News

Ryan Reynolds, The Rock and Gal Gadot-led ‘Red Notice’ hitting Netflix in November

The film is Netflix's most expensive to date

Jul 8, 2021

6:59 PM EDT

Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and The Rock in Red Notice

Netflix has confirmed that Red Notice will begin streaming on November 12th.

With a reported budget of $200 million USD (about $250 million CAD), the action-comedy thriller is said to be the streamer’s most expensive film to date.

Written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, Red Notice stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Hobbs & Shaw), Vancouver’s own Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) as an Interpol agent, art thief and con artist who get caught up in a big heist.

A first look at Red Notice was revealed in January as part of a larger sizzle reel featuring dozens of Netflix’s new 2021 movies and shows. You can check that out below:

Image credit: Netflix (via Ryan Reynolds)

