PREVIOUS|
News

DoorDash partners with Hub Cycling on safer bike deliveries in Vancouver

The initiative is focused on three key educational elements to promote rider safety

Jul 8, 2021

4:30 PM EDT

0 comments

DoorDash Android app

DoorDash has teamed up with non-profit cycling organization Hub Cycling on a series of initiatives that aim to make bike deliveries safer in Metro Vancouver.

The partnership will focus on three educational elements that look to benefit both Dashers — DoorDash’s delivery people — and other cyclists in the city.

To start, Dashers will be given access to Hub Cycling’s StreetWise Cycling Online program, which teaches ways to be safe and respectful cyclists. Additionally, there will be two webinars focused on delivering in Vancouver so that Dashers get a better understanding of the city’s ins and outs. And finally, a digital safety campaign will be launched to raise awareness of bike safety and Vancouver’s rules of the road.

Outside of the three educational bits, DoorDash says it will support Hub Cycling’s ‘#UnGapTheMap’ effort to work with ten local ‘Hub’ communities across Metro Vancouver to identify priority gaps related to “ridership impact, utility, safety and feasibility.”

Source: DoorDash

Related Articles

Features

Jun 10, 2021

8:06 AM EDT

Backbone is a dystopian Vancouver-set noir adventure starring a grizzled raccoon P.I.

News

Apr 29, 2021

1:14 PM EDT

Bed Bath & Beyond and DoorDash partner to launch same-day delivery

News

Jan 27, 2021

8:02 PM EST

DoorDash providing $1 million in grants to restaurants in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver

News

Mar 30, 2021

12:30 PM EDT

Cyberpunk 2077 maker CD Projekt acquires Vancouver’s Digital Scapes

Comments