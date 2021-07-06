Microsoft Office is getting a long awaited visual refresh

Microsoft has announced the public release of a new Office Insider Preview Build of Office for Windows 11.
The new office version is a complete visual redesign and is expected to run faster, deliver improved performance on large, media-heavy documents and maintain compatibility with current 64-bit add-ins. The Office visual refresh is available on Windows 11 via the Insider Build and on Windows 10.
“This Office visual refresh is based on feedback from customers who asked for a more natural and consistent experience within and between your applications, specifically on Windows,” said, Kori Loomis, project manager at Office Experience, in a blog post. “With this update, we deliver an intuitive, coherent, and familiar user interface, using the Fluent Design principles, across all your applications: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Outlook, Access, Project, Publisher, and Visio.”
In addition, Office will now use neutral colour palettes, have customizable ribbons soft edges and will adapt to your PC’s light mode, meaning it’ll embrace dark/light modes depending on your PC’s setting.
This update is now available for all Beta Channel users on Windows 10 and Windows 11 PCs running ‘v2107 Build 14228.20000’ or later.
