Apple-owned Beats’ Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds are currently on sale on Telus’ website for $254 instead of their regular $329 price tag.
These earbuds are Apple’s high-end sport modes and feature the tech giant’s H1 chip — think of them as a very sporty pair of AirPods. This means that they can instantly connect to Apple hardware.
Unlike Apple’s AirPods Pro, the Powerbeats Pro don’t feature active noise-cancelling capabilities. However, they do include silicone ear tips, which allow for decent sound isolation and a somewhat quiet listening experience when used in noisy environments such as a gym.
Additionally, the earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.0 and up to nine hours of battery life per charge that can extend to 24 hours with a fully charged case.
