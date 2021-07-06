PREVIOUS
Deals

Apple’s Powerbeats Pro on sale for $254 at Telus

Think of the wireless earbuds as a very sporty pair of AirPods

Jul 6, 2021

8:04 PM EDT

0 comments

Apple-owned Beats’ Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds are currently on sale on Telus’ website for $254 instead of their regular $329 price tag.

These earbuds are Apple’s high-end sport modes and feature the tech giant’s H1 chip — think of them as a very sporty pair of AirPods. This means that they can instantly connect to Apple hardware.

Unlike Apple’s AirPods Pro, the Powerbeats Pro don’t feature active noise-cancelling capabilities. However, they do include silicone ear tips, which allow for decent sound isolation and a somewhat quiet listening experience when used in noisy environments such as a gym.
Additionally, the earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.0 and up to nine hours of battery life per charge that can extend to 24 hours with a fully charged case.
To learn more about the offer or to purchase it from Telus, click here.
Source: Telus

Related Articles

News

Jun 25, 2021

12:38 PM EDT

Apple’s Beats Studio Buds are now available in Canada

Deals

Jul 6, 2021

7:04 PM EDT

Samsung’s 24-inch 144Hz curved gaming monitor is on sale at Best Buy

News

Apr 30, 2021

2:03 PM EDT

The five best deals in tech this week

News

Jul 6, 2021

4:56 PM EDT

Leaker claims MacBook Air refresh coming in 2022 with M2 chip

Comments