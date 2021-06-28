Telegram adds group video calls, screen sharing abilities and more

Telegram has finally added group video calls to its mobile and desktop apps after promising the feature last year.
Voice chats in any group can now be turned into group video calls by tapping the camera icon to switch video on. Tapping on any video will make it fullscreen. If you pin a video, it will remain in focus as new users join the call. Users are also able to share their screens during video calls.
Telegram notes that while audio-only participants are unlimited, video is currently available for the first 30 people who join the voice chat. It says this limit will increase soon.
The company also added many other features such as improved noise suppression and animated backgrounds.
Earlier this year, Telegram gained a significant number of users after WhatsApp faced controversy for its new privacy policy.
However, Telegram’s launch of group video calls lags quite far behind its competition, as the company had promised to roll them out back in April 2020 towards the start of the pandemic when people were getting accustomed to video calling.
Regardless, it’s a great addition for users who have been anticipating the feature.
Source: Telegram
