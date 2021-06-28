Amazon to open robotics fulfillment centre in Alberta next year

Amazon has announced plans to open its first robotics fulfillment centre in Parkland County, Alberta.
The massive online retailer says the centre will create more than 1,000 full-time and part-time jobs. The new centre is set to launch in 2022 and is more than 600,000 square feet.
“We’re excited to expand our operations and create great, safe careers of the future for talented Albertans starting on Day One. Robotics and advanced technologies make our fulfillment centres safer and more collaborative,” said Vibhore Arora, the regional director of Amazon Canada, in a press release.
Amazon says the centre will be used to pack and ship small items to customers, such as books, electronics and toys.
“This is exciting news for Alberta. It is a vote of confidence in our economy, and will create over a thousand jobs for Albertans, right when we need them most,” said Alberta Premier Jason Kenney in the press release.
“As we continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, high-tech investments like this will continue to get people back to work as we diversify and look towards the future.”
Amazon notes that it currently employs more than 3,600 full-time and part-time employees in the prairie provinces.
Source: Amazon
