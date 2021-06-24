Amazon is giving away six free games to Prime subscribers

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can get six free PC games from the service this month, plus several other in-game items for other titles.
While none of these games are what I’d consider system sellers, there are some gems like Telltale’s Batman series.
All of the games are as follows:
- BFF or Die
- Newfound Courage
- Lost in Harmony
- Mugsters
- Spitkiss
- Batman: The Telltale Series
Beyond that, there are too many in-game perks to mention, but some notable ones include some cash for GTA Online, a Sea of Thieves emote pack and a cool skin for the Revenant in Apex Legends.
You can find the full list of Prime Gaming perks here.
Source: Amazon
