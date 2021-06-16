PREVIOUS|
5G Innovation Hub launching in Ottawa in partnership with Telus

The hub will leverage emerging technologies including edge computing, network slicing and IoT

A new 5G Innovation Hub is launching in Ottawa in partnership with Telus, the Kanata North Business Association (KNBA) and Canada’s Centre of Excellence in Next Generation Networks (CENGN).

The hub is launching as part of the Kanata North Technology Park in Ottawa. It will leverage emerging technologies including edge computing, network slicing and IoT commercialization.

“The 5G Innovation Zone will allow some of the country’s greatest innovators to leverage new IoT technologies to improve upon solutions for public safety, autonomous vehicles, medical technologies, manufacturing automation, and positive outcomes for Canadians overall,” said Telus CTO Ibrahim Gedeon in a statement.

The hub will be used to test the 5G environment for real-world uses including smart cities and medical technologies in partnership with global technology leaders.

Further, innovators at the hub will develop solutions that enable safer environments for connected workers through AR/VR-enabled technologies.

Other 5G use cases will see innovators leveraging 5G to drive new environmental, cleantech and smart building applications in the park.

