Facebook reportedly launching its podcast product next week

Facebook is reportedly planning to launch its previously teased podcast product next week on June 22nd.
The Verge reports podcast page owners will be able to link their podcast’s RSS feed on Facebook. Once a podcast has been linked, Facebook will automatically create posts for all episodes published in the future.
Podcast episodes will appear in an upcoming podcast tab. The new tab hasn’t rolled out yet, but Facebook has hinted that it’s coming.
The social media giant is reportedly also going to add a feature that will allow users to generate clips from podcasts they listen to. Podcasters will be able to decide if they want to enable clips. Facebook has noted that clips could help increase visibility and engagement.
“Facebook will be the place where people can enjoy, discuss, and share the podcasts they love with each other,” a spokesperson from Facebook told The Verge.
With the success of Clubhouse and Twitter Spaces, Facebook has been making a push towards audio services. Facebook is currently testing Live Audio Rooms and has also teased Soundbites, which will allow users to create short clips they can share with others.
It’s worth noting that it’s possible Facebook may not actually launch the podcast project next week, as the social media giant hasn’t made an official announcement yet.
Source: The Verge
