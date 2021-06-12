Save big on Dyson vacuums, Sony headphones, and a Microsoft Surface bundle right now

Best Buy’s latest batch of Top Deals is here, and among this week’s best discounts are Dyson’s excellent V11 Cordless Pro vacuum, Sony’s top-rated (but awkwardly named) WH-1000XM4 noise-cancelling headphones, and a Microsoft Surface Pro bundle for $500 off.
Check them out, along with the full list of discounts, below:
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3″ 256GB Tablet (Intel i5/8GB RAM) with Type Cover & Pen for $1,369.99 (save $500)
Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum for $799.99 (save $150)
Sony WH-1000XM4 Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $399.99 (save $100)
Toshiba 43″ 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV for $399.99 (save $150)
LG 55″ 4K UHD HDR OLED webOS Smart TV for $2,199.99 (save $200)
GoPro HERO9 Black Waterproof 5K Sports & Helmet Camera for $499.99 (save $30)
Acer C27 27″ PC for $929.99 (save $370)
Samsung 27″ FHD 60Hz 4ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $199.99 (save $50)
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ (Plus) In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones for $119.99 (save $30)
Thinkware Q800PRO 2K QHD 1440p Dash Cam with Rear Camera for $349.99 (save $140)
JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $119.99 (save $30)
Arlo Essential Spotlight Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor 1080p Security Camera for $99.99 (save $70)
Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness Tracker w/ GPS, 24/7 Heart Rate & Sleep for $129.99 (save $40)
Samsung Galaxy Watch3 45mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor for $399.99 (save $130)
JBL Bar 550-Watt 5.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $499.99 (save $250)
WD My Passport 2TB USB Portable External Hard Drive for $79.99 (save $10)
