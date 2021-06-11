Fizz Mobile updates voicemail for smoother experience

Fizz Mobile has just launched its new and improved voicemail.
The budget carrier’s updated voicemail service offers an increased 35-message capacity without the need to authenticate with a PIN.
Additionally, automated information segments that were played before your messages have been removed, allowing users to cut to the chase.
According to Fizz, if you have an active voicemail, “you’re already up and running with the new voicemail. No reset is required.” That said, it’s worth noting that any messages that you haven’t checked yet, or any archived messages will be available for you until July 8th, after which they will be deleted from the system.
Lastly, according to Fizz Mobile’s forum, visual voicemail is coming soon and “will be included free of charge with the Voicemail option of your plan.”
Source: Fizz Mobile
Comments