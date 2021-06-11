‘See’ Season 2 trailer reveals August 27th release date

See is coming back.
Apple TV+’s sci-fi series that takes place in a world where everyone is blind is set to return on August 27th. This season features the return of Jason Momoa’s Baba Voss and newcomers to the cast, including Dave Bautista, who’s set to play Edo Voss, Baba Voss’ brother.
The brief trailer shows the brothers in a violent conflict as Baba Coss attempts to reunite his family. Similar to other Apple TV+ originals, new episodes will drop weekly.
Momoa recently revealed that See has been renewed for a third season.
While the first season of See was shot primarily in Vancouver, season 2 was filmed in the Toronto area. Production of season 2 was shut down in March 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic but eventually resumed in October 2020. Filming of the TV show’s third season reportedly began in May 2021 and is expected to end in October 2021.
Though purchasing any Apple device gets you a free year of Apple TV+, the service typically costs $5.99 per month.
