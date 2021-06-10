PREVIOUS
News

Xbox offering over 40 free demos for Summer Game Fest starting June 15

Canadian-made Tunic is getting a brand-new demo

Jun 10, 2021

7:04 PM EDT

0 comments

Summer Game Fest Xbox game demos

Xbox is bringing back a special new demo event to coincide with Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest.

Following its debut last year with the inaugural Summer Game Fest, the second ID@Xbox Summer Game Fest event will offer demos for more than 40 games between June 15th and 21st.

Demos will be for unreleased games coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

So far, only five of the demos have been confirmed — Halifax-based Andrew Shouldice’s Zelda-like Tunic; Toronto-based Cococucumber’s turn-based RPG Echo Generation; the open-world exploration game Sable, the choice-based adventure game Lake and the base-building survival action-RPG Riftbreaker.

It’s worth noting that this is a brand-new demo for Tunic, following a previous one that had been circulated at various events.

Keep in mind, though, that Xbox is stressing that these are not “normal” demos since they’re for work-in-progress games and don’t represent the final product. “Many of these demos are early, and some are for games that won’t be out for quite some time,” says Xbox.

Xbox says the full list of demos will be revealed closer to June 15th.

Source: Xbox

