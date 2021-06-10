Amazon Canada has the Apple TV 4K for $50 off

The Apple TV 4K is now on sale on Amazon Canada’s website.
The media streaming set-top box offers 4K HDR and Dolby Vision, as well as Dolby Atmos for immersive sound. Additionally, you can connect it to your TV and AirPlay content from your iPhone and iPad to your TV. It’s worth noting that this isn’t the new Apple TV 4K (2021) recently launched by Apple.
The 32GB Apple TV 4K is on sale for $179.99, and the 64GB variant is on sale for $199. This is $50 off for both storage configurations.
The streaming box comes with an Apple TV remote and sports an A10X Fusion chip. You can learn more about it here.
Source: Amazon
