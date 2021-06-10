PREVIOUS|
Deals

Xbox Series X Assassin’s Creed Valhalla bundle now in stock at EB Games

The Series S with 3-months free of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is also available

Jun 10, 2021

12:12 PM EDT

0 comments

Xbox Series X

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Series S are now in stock at EB Games Canada.

The Xbox Series X is being sold in a bundle that includes Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for $634.98 ($45 in savings), while the Series S includes 3 months free of Game Pass Ultimate for $409 (save $20).

You can’t buy either console on its own and are required to add the extra game and Game Pass Ultimate 3-month membership, respectively, in order to checkout.

While the PlayStation 5 remains nearly impossible to buy, Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and S receive stock drops quite frequently. Further, when the consoles are in stock, it’s usually at least for a few hours, likely indicating that the rampant demand for the systems has died down a bit.

This story will be updated when the Series X and the Series S are no longer in stock.

Related Articles

Features

Jun 9, 2021

7:08 PM EDT

Canadian game developers discuss obstacles they face as women in the industry

News

Jun 6, 2021

11:03 AM EDT

What games are you hoping to see at E3 and Summer Game Fest this week?

News

Jun 10, 2021

1:03 PM EDT

Microsoft to let players demo games through Xbox Cloud gaming before buying

News

Jun 9, 2021

4:08 PM EDT

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 could arrive in the fall with faster processor

Comments