Xbox Series X Assassin’s Creed Valhalla bundle now in stock at EB Games

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Series S are now in stock at EB Games Canada.
The Xbox Series X is being sold in a bundle that includes Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for $634.98 ($45 in savings), while the Series S includes 3 months free of Game Pass Ultimate for $409 (save $20).
You can’t buy either console on its own and are required to add the extra game and Game Pass Ultimate 3-month membership, respectively, in order to checkout.
While the PlayStation 5 remains nearly impossible to buy, Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and S receive stock drops quite frequently. Further, when the consoles are in stock, it’s usually at least for a few hours, likely indicating that the rampant demand for the systems has died down a bit.
This story will be updated when the Series X and the Series S are no longer in stock.
