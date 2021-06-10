PREVIOUS
Apple’s AirPods Pro are on sale for $249 on Amazon

Apple's high-end wireless earbuds are rarely on sale

Jun 10, 2021

1:42 PM EDT

0 comments

Amazon Canada has a great deal on Apple’s AirPods Pro right now.

The wireless earbuds are on sale for 24 percent off (save $80). That means you can pick them up for just $249 instead of the regular $329 price tag, as listed on Apple Canada’s website.

The AirPods Pro feature IPX4 water, sweat and dust resistance along with improvements over the 2nd-generation AirPods, including impressive active noise-cancelling and better sound quality.

The wireless earbuds also offer up to four and a half hours of listening time with one charge and up to 24 hours with the charging case.

When MobileSyrup’s Patrick O’Rourke reviewed the AirPods Pro, they received an impressive 9/10 score.

It’s worth noting that AirPods Pro typically sell out quickly, especially when it gets a significant price drop. Click here to purchase the pods from Amazon before they sell out.

Source: Amazon

