Apple’s AirPods Pro are on sale for $249 on Amazon

Amazon Canada has a great deal on Apple’s AirPods Pro right now.
The wireless earbuds are on sale for 24 percent off (save $80). That means you can pick them up for just $249 instead of the regular $329 price tag, as listed on Apple Canada’s website.
The AirPods Pro feature IPX4 water, sweat and dust resistance along with improvements over the 2nd-generation AirPods, including impressive active noise-cancelling and better sound quality.
The wireless earbuds also offer up to four and a half hours of listening time with one charge and up to 24 hours with the charging case.
When MobileSyrup’s Patrick O’Rourke reviewed the AirPods Pro, they received an impressive 9/10 score.
It’s worth noting that AirPods Pro typically sell out quickly, especially when it gets a significant price drop. Click here to purchase the pods from Amazon before they sell out.
Source: Amazon
