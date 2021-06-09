PREVIOUS
News

Bell, federal government invest to bring connectivity to Crysler and St-Albert, Ontario

The Montreal-based national carrier is investing $876,000 and the federal government is providing $289,000

Jun 9, 2021

3:43 PM EDT

0 comments

Bell and the federal government have announced investments to bring high-speed internet to Crysler and St-Albert in Ontario.

The Montreal-based national carrier is investing $876,000 and the federal government is providing $289,000 through the Universal Broadband Fund. The project aims to bring connectivity to 601 more homes in the area.

“Having access to a reliable internet connection is important for families in Glengarry-Prescott-Russell. During the pandemic, demand for higher speeds increased with kids and parents learning and working from home,” said MP Francis Drouin, in a news release.

“Today’s investment is further proof that our government is on the right track to not only connect my community, but all Canadians by 2030.”

The federal government launched the Universal Broadband Fund in November 2020 and included the Rapid Response Stream, which includes $150 million immediately available in funding for projects that can be completed by November 15th, 2021.

Earlier this year, the government allocated another $1 billion under Budget 2021 for the now $2.75 billion Universal Broadband Fund.

The fund aims to help ensure that 98 percent of Canadians are connected to high speed internet by 2026 and 100 percent by 2030.

Source: ISED

Related Articles

Deals

Jun 5, 2021

3:21 PM EDT

Rogers, Bell and Telus offering discounts on Samsung Galaxy S21 series

Deals

Jun 8, 2021

2:53 PM EDT

Bell, Telus, Rogers offering 30GB for $80 per month for a limited time

Business

Jun 1, 2021

9:14 AM EDT

Government invests $196,000 to bring high speed internet to more homes in Newfoundland

News

Jun 5, 2021

5:07 PM EDT

Big Three tweak plans, keep $80/30GB promo while 50GB jumps to $125/month

Comments