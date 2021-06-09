Bell, federal government invest to bring connectivity to Crysler and St-Albert, Ontario

Bell and the federal government have announced investments to bring high-speed internet to Crysler and St-Albert in Ontario.
The Montreal-based national carrier is investing $876,000 and the federal government is providing $289,000 through the Universal Broadband Fund. The project aims to bring connectivity to 601 more homes in the area.
“Having access to a reliable internet connection is important for families in Glengarry-Prescott-Russell. During the pandemic, demand for higher speeds increased with kids and parents learning and working from home,” said MP Francis Drouin, in a news release.
“Today’s investment is further proof that our government is on the right track to not only connect my community, but all Canadians by 2030.”
The federal government launched the Universal Broadband Fund in November 2020 and included the Rapid Response Stream, which includes $150 million immediately available in funding for projects that can be completed by November 15th, 2021.
Earlier this year, the government allocated another $1 billion under Budget 2021 for the now $2.75 billion Universal Broadband Fund.
The fund aims to help ensure that 98 percent of Canadians are connected to high speed internet by 2026 and 100 percent by 2030.
Source: ISED
