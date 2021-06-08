Koodo paid me $20 to hop on a Zoom call and explain why I left

Of all the odd encounters I’ve had with carriers over the years, perhaps the strangest was a recent request I got from Koodo to join a Zoom call and explain why I decided to leave.

The Telus flanker brand reached out to me via email with what started as a simple request for feedback after I recently switched carriers. For some added context, I switched from Koodo to Bell earlier this year after the latter sent me a letter through the old snail mail system with a pretty great offer on a $55 per month mobile plan with 20GB of data — you can read all about that here.

Back when I made the switch, I received feedback requests from Koodo — one was an email asking me to fill out a survey, which I did. The other was a call from a Koodo rep who inquired about me leaving. The rep intended to win back my business with a special offer, but didn’t have anything to match or beat the Bell offer at the time.

That all went down in late February. Fast-forward to the end of May, and I received another email from Koodo looking for feedback. It was another survey request, except this time it ended by asking me if I’d like to chat with a Koodo representative on Zoom and explain why I left. Plus, as a “thank you” for my time, Koodo would give me $20 (it turned out that it was a $20 prepaid Visa gift card, but hey, $20 is $20).

So, I agreed, more to see just how awkward a Zoom call full of former Koodo customers would be than for the $20 (although it was a welcome bonus). Much to my dismay, I was the only ex-Koodo customer in the call, although that was probably for the best. The call lasted maybe 20 minutes and consisted of multiple questions, most revolving around my experience with Koodo and why I chose to switch.

Value will almost always be the biggest factor in any decision I make regarding my smartphone plan. Although not everyone will agree, and some people may not have the luxury of making decisions that way, it’s the way I operate. How much data can I get for the least amount of money? With some exceptions, the carrier that offers the best price to data ratio will probably get my business. Other metrics like network performance are also a factor, but where I live in the GTA there’s seldom any significant difference between the Big Three or their flanker brands.

Anyway, if you’re a former Koodo customer, keep an eye out for an email asking for feedback. You may find yourself in a Zoom telling them what-for and $20 richer for it.