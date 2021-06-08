PREVIOUS
News

Google ends support for its AR-based ‘Measure’ app

The app is still accessible if you already have it downloaded, though

Jun 8, 2021

7:02 PM EDT

0 comments

Google has officially ended support for its AR-powered Measure app.

The app leveraged the company’s ARCore platform to let you measure objects in augmented reality.

Notably, Google itself didn’t announce the change, but rather, it was spotted by Android Police in a changelog for the app, which reads as follows:

Final version. No further updates will be published.

This app is no longer supported and will not be updated. Users who previously installed this app can continue to use it on compatible devices.

While this is pretty definitive, 9to5Google reached out to Google for comment and a company representative said the following:

“We’re no longer able to support ongoing maintenance for the Measure app. Instead, we recommend trying one of the many alternatives available on the Play Store.

For now, as the changelog mentions, you can continue to use the app if you already had it downloaded on your Android device. Just don’t expect any updates for it.

Related Articles

News

Apr 27, 2021

8:00 AM EDT

Edison’s new OnMail app offers a new email experience for iPhone users

News

May 10, 2021

8:33 AM EDT

Google making it easier to set up smart home devices

News

May 28, 2021

1:47 PM EDT

Opensignal app now lets you view carriers’ 5G coverage based on real-world data

News

Jun 4, 2018

1:37 PM EDT

Apple announces new Measure app to measure real world items

Comments