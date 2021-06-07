Toronto-based Ecobee’s SmartThermostat with voice to be first with Hey Siri

Eagle-eyed viewers of Apple’s WWDC 2021 keynote on Monday may have noticed Toronto-based Ecobee’s ‘SmartThermostat’ make a brief appearance during the HomeKit section.
It was part of Apple’s announcement that HomeKit accessories could enable ‘Hey Siri’ support on their devices, which works by relaying requests through HomePod or HomePod mini devices. Ecobee says its SmartThermostat with voice control will be one of the first third-party devices and the first thermostat to include Siri.
When the Hey Siri features go live later this year, Ecobee says owners of the SmartThermostat with voice control and a HomePod or HomePod mini will be able to turn on Hey Siri on the thermostat.
“We’re excited to integrate Siri into Ecobee’s SmartThermostat with voice control and offer Apple customers a more seamless experience throughout the home,” said Ecobee founder and CEO Stuart Lombard in a press release.
You can learn more about the Ecobee SmartThermostat with voice control here.
Image credit: Ecobee
