PREVIOUS|
News

Toronto-based Ecobee’s SmartThermostat with voice to be first with Hey Siri

Ecobee says its thermostat will be one of the first third-party devices with Hey Siri and the first thermostat with the feature

Jun 7, 2021

5:00 PM EDT

0 comments

Eagle-eyed viewers of Apple’s WWDC 2021 keynote on Monday may have noticed Toronto-based Ecobee’s ‘SmartThermostat’ make a brief appearance during the HomeKit section.

It was part of Apple’s announcement that HomeKit accessories could enable ‘Hey Siri’ support on their devices, which works by relaying requests through HomePod or HomePod mini devices. Ecobee says its SmartThermostat with voice control will be one of the first third-party devices and the first thermostat to include Siri.

When the Hey Siri features go live later this year, Ecobee says owners of the SmartThermostat with voice control and a HomePod or HomePod mini will be able to turn on Hey Siri on the thermostat.

“We’re excited to integrate Siri into Ecobee’s SmartThermostat with voice control and offer Apple customers a more seamless experience throughout the home,” said Ecobee founder and CEO Stuart Lombard in a press release.

You can learn more about the Ecobee SmartThermostat with voice control here.

Image credit: Ecobee

Related Articles

News

Jan 24, 2019

6:19 PM EST

iOS 12.2 developer beta includes ‘Hey Siri’ setup for rumoured AirPods 2

News

Mar 27, 2020

11:18 AM EDT

Toronto-based Ecobee lays off 10 percent of staff, cancels upcoming smart light line

News

Jan 11, 2021

8:02 AM EST

Toronto-based Ecobee drops price on its SmartCamera to $179.99

News

Apr 15, 2020

12:32 PM EDT

Ecobee launches new Haven home monitoring platform, SmartCamera and more

Comments