Ecobee releases SmartThermostat with voice control

Ecobee, the smart home accessory maker, has announced its new SmartThermostat, which comes with voice control.
The SmartThermostat has a quad-core processor, and enables advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence in order to improve speech detection.
It has three times the speed and reliability with 2.4GHz and 5GHz support for dual-band Wi-Fi. The device integrates with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, SmartThings and IFTTT.
“We see the smart home emerging as an oasis where great technology can fade into the background and free you from the chaos of everyday life,” said Stuart Lombard, ecobee President and CEO, in a press release. “We’ve designed the new ecobee SmartThermostat with voice control to be the foundation of that vision.”
The SmartThermostat has an improved speaker that has a wider dynamic range. For the first time, the device is compatible with Spotify through Spotify Connect. As before, it is also compatible with Amazon Music, Pandora, TuneIn and iHeartRadio.
The company says this new SmartThermostat will help users reduce their energy consumption and save money.
The SmartThermostat is currently available on ecobee.com for $329 CAD.
