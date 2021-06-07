Android users can now join FaceTime calls through their web browser

At WWDC 2021, Apple subtly announced FaceTime will come to Android and other non-Apple devices.
The announcement came in the midst of Apple detailing FaceTime’s new links feature, which lets people create a FaceTime link similar to how other video calling services work. Users can share these links and people can click them to join a call.
For people who don’t have an Apple device, FaceTime links will open in web browsers, allowing anyone to participate in a FaceTime call. It’s a really neat addition that should make FaceTime a more popular video calling option for everyone, whether they use an Apple device or not.
Hopefully, this means Apple will also bring iMessage to Android, although that seems incredibly unlikely.
