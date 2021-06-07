Apple adds Spatial Audio and more to FaceTime

Apple is making FaceTime a major video chat competitor with a ton of new features.
To open WWDC 2021, Apple added Spatial Audio to FaceTime so you can hear your friends more naturally as you talk. This means that when you turn your head, audio will still sound like it’s coming from your phone with noises only coming from the ear that’s turned towards your phone. This Spatial Audio feature is also available when watching supported movies on Apple devices with headphones and a version of it is also coming to Apple Music later this month.
Beyond that, the company also added a feature that can isolate your voice audio so you won’t hear background noises. However, Apple knew that some people like to share room audio over FaceTime so it’s even added a mode that allows users to share a wider audio stage with their friends.
To top off the FaceTime updates, Apple released a feature called SharePlay that allows users to watch videos and listen to music together at the same time.
While all these features are pretty exciting, the biggest announcement is that FaceTime users can now generate room links like in Zoom or Google Meet and even share those links with people over the web so Android and Windows users can now join FaceTime calls.
Also like Zoom and Google Meet: FaceTime now has a grid view so you can see more people on screen at once instead of using Apple floating bubble layout that it launched a few years ago.
