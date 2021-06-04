Tim Hortons is giving away a free donut with any drink order through its app

Though InsideTimmies, Canada’s preeminent Tim Hortons blog has shuttered operations, resulting in a huge loss to Canadian journalism, we here at MobileSyrup will pick up the torch and carry it forward with pride.
In celebration of one of Canada’s most important national holidays, Tim Hortons is giving away a free donut when you order any drink.
A free donut on #NationalDonutDay? Of course! You deserve it. Get a free donut on National Donut Day when you order any drink on the Tims app. pic.twitter.com/VPbM8DvHQn
— Tim Hortons (@TimHortons) June 2, 2021
This means that you could buy an over-priced orange juice and get a free donut, get one of those very gross-looking vanilla cream cold brews, or purchase the drink of champions — a steeped tea double-double — and get a free donut.
Keep in mind that this deal is only valid today, June 4th. The Tim Hortons app is available on iOS and Android.
