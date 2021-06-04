PREVIOUS
News

Google server-side update lets users sync Autofill settings across devices

The option is accessible by heading to Settings > Google > Autofill > Autofill with Google

Jun 4, 2021

2:51 PM EDT

0 comments

Google is adding the ability to sync your autofill settings across all your devices.

This means that any devices logged in to your account will use the same process to authenticate autofill, whether you’re using biometric authentication or a password.

The option is accessible by heading to Settings > Google > Autofill > Autofill with Google, and what was previously called Autofill Security is now called ‘Autofill Preferences.’ In this newly named section, you’ll see the sync toggle option. Tapping the toggle will force all your compatible devices to sync autofill. There’s also an option to turn off the settings across all devices.

According to Android Police, which first reported the feature, the update isn’t yet live for everyone. This means it’s likely a server-side test in Google Play Services. Eventually, however, it will likely reach more devices.

Image Credit: Android Police

Source: Android Police 

Related Articles

Reviews

Jun 3, 2021

12:00 PM EDT

Google’s Pixel Buds A-Series are great budget wireless earbuds

News

Mar 11, 2021

10:05 AM EST

Dashlane launches new password changer, machine learning autofill in beta

News

Jun 4, 2021

12:57 PM EDT

Google app on iOS now gives you an option to customize widget backgrounds

News

Jun 3, 2021

4:52 PM EDT

Android to obscure ad IDs for users who opt-out of personalized ads later this year

Comments