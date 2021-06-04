Google server-side update lets users sync Autofill settings across devices

Google is adding the ability to sync your autofill settings across all your devices.
This means that any devices logged in to your account will use the same process to authenticate autofill, whether you’re using biometric authentication or a password.
The option is accessible by heading to Settings > Google > Autofill > Autofill with Google, and what was previously called Autofill Security is now called ‘Autofill Preferences.’ In this newly named section, you’ll see the sync toggle option. Tapping the toggle will force all your compatible devices to sync autofill. There’s also an option to turn off the settings across all devices.
According to Android Police, which first reported the feature, the update isn’t yet live for everyone. This means it’s likely a server-side test in Google Play Services. Eventually, however, it will likely reach more devices.
Image Credit: Android Police
Source: Android Police
Comments